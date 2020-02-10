Frontier Central superintendent receives no-confidence vote by teachers union

In a statement, the Frontier Central Teachers’ Association said the vote was 95 percent, citing a 'systemic lack of leadership' by Dr. Richard Hughes.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Frontier Central Teachers’ Association issued a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Dr. Richard Hughes on Friday.

"There is no one single issue that pushed us to this vote," FCTA President Amber Chandler said in a statement. "This has been the culmination of a complete lack of leadership on the part of Dr. Hughes.

"The district lacked a cohesive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and when our students and their families, teachers and staff needed a leader, what we got were excuses, a refusal to address critical concerns, and a seeming lack of empathy or understanding from the superintendent."

Chandler said Hughes has refused to accept responsibility for the district's decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frontier Central Teachers’ Association wants the school district to begin a process that would remove Hughes from his post while also starting a search for a new superintendent.