University District families receive free backpacks full of school supplies

Buffalo Common Council member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt hosted the eighth annual giveaway at the Martha Mitchell Community Center. He said the event is a chance to make sure kids in the community have everything they need when they go back to school.

"They don't always have what they need, they don't have clothes, sneakers, and that's something that children just cant change," Wyatt said. "Adults can do that but children can't. When they go to school and they feel like they're less than, it really effects their mind, so really, to have them get a haircut, have their bookbags is a portion of that."