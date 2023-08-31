Free backpack and school supply drive taking place at Northland Workforce Training Center Thursday

That's happening from 5-7 p.m. at 683 Northland Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in need of school supplies to get ready for the school year will have the opportunity to collect some free supplies.

On Thursday, Northland Workforce Training Center is hosting a free back to school drive during their final week of food truck Thursdays.

In addition to the supply drive, students will also be able to receive free haircuts, food, vendors and plenty of family friendly activities.

That's happening from 5 - 7 p.m. at 683 Northland Avenue.

The event is free to the public.