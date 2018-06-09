FREDONIA, NY - After our comprehensive report Wednesday on school resource officers, a viewer in Fredonia contacted us to express frustration that the Fredonia Central School District doesn’t have one.

It turns out district leaders have decided not to hire a traditional school resource officer, and move in a different direction which the superintendent of a schools thinks may become a model for other districts.

For several years Fredonia had a school resource officer (SRO) who was a village police officer.

But in 2015, amid a budget crisis, the village cut funding for it.

In 2016, the village and school district discussed restoring the position, but the sides couldn’t agree on how much the district would contribute toward the cost.

The village proposed that the district pay $40,000 annually and the district offered only $30,000.

“I one-hundred percent support a school resource officer and it should be a member of the village police department, said Fredonia Mayor Athanasia Landis, whose children attended Fredonia schools.

After consultation with the village police chief, Landis proposed the village provide the SRO at the price the District had proposed

“We sent a proposal and it was rejected,” said Landis. “My understanding is they don’t want a resource officer.”

Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Sortisio confirmed the district decided to go in a different direction.

“We decided it would be better if we hired the officer directly and they’re an employee of the district,” Sortisio told WGRZ-TV.

Instead of paying for an SRO, Fredonia’s school board recently approved the creation of a new civil service job of “school safety advisor.”

Sortisio believes the eventual hire will come from the ranks of retired law enforcement officers. “The thought is were probably gonna get a retired cop, based on the applications so far,” he said.

The qualifications require someone with five years’ experience in law enforcement. While they would have no powers of arrest, they would have to be trained in firearms, as the anticipation is that they would be armed while on duty.

While some believe the school board doesn’t want a sworn police officer because they can’t control them, Sortisio insisted that’s not the case.

“It’s not about control, it’s about controlling the program,” he said, while noting advantages to having an employee of the district, rather than an employee of a police agency.

“We have full say in who we hire, in what their schedule is, and what they do,” Sortisio said. “We could call them in for prom, for homecoming and for other big events where it’s a large congregation of people.”

Sortisio said the School Safety Advisor would perform many of the same functions as a traditional School Resource Officer, but would never have to leave school to perform other police duties, as sometimes occurred when the SRO was a village police officer.

While Sortisio said a salary for the post hasn’t been established, he indicated it could be an amount similar to what the district would have had to contribute toward the cost of an SRO.

“Under the retired police officer model there are some limitations on how much those folks can earn without impacting their state pensions,” he said.

More than two thirds of schools in the nation do not have school resource officers.

