BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Frederick Law Olmsted School No. 64 on Thursday was recognized as one of 362 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The recognition is based on each "school's overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups."

Of the 362 schools selected, 312 are public and 50 are private. The U.S. Department of Education will honor those schools during a ceremony November 14 and 15 in Washington.

