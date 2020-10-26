Former Williamsville Central School District superintendent speaks to 2 On Your Side

"Do I think the circumstances would have happened with me being placed on administrative leave are correct? No I do not," said Dr. Scott Martzloff.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side got to speak with Dr. Scott Martzloff, the former Williamsville Central School District superintendent who was placed on leave over the reopening of schools throughout the district.

Martzloff is the subject of an investigation by a district hired legal firm to look into how how he handled the reopening plan. When asked if Martzloff was worried about the investigation, he said he wasn't.

"No - not at all," Martzloff said. "Because we planned collaboratively. We worked together to get the plan done. We had a staffing issue at the last minute that didn't allow us to provide education full time [for] online learners for grades 5 through 12. That probably would have been resolved within a couple of weeks."

Martzloff says he feels he did nothing wrong to harm the district or affect the education product, but in the board of education's viewpoint, it came down to performance.

"I think whenever I look at my tenure in the district, there's lots of things that I could look back and said I could have done a better job," he said.

2 On Your Side's Ron Plants asked Martzloff: "Can't you understand then maybe why the board was saying you're not doing the job we want you to do, we have to put somebody else in that position...you're not doing the job."

"I don't understand that; I don't agree with that at all, Ron," Martzloff said. "And I'll tell you why. I just got my evaluation in June and it was all effective and highly effective. So within two months, now all of a sudden I need to be fired from my job. That seems a little bit extreme. I understand people maybe not being satisfied or happy or whatever the case may be, but I think it goes little too far."

And on the question of him being replaced by Dr. John McKenna — the assistant superintendent for human relations who oversaw hiring of teachers in the Williamsville School District — and then the district coming up short-staffed for hybrid and remote learning.

Plants asked: "Do you feel let down by Dr. McKenna?"

"I guess I would put it this way. In light of the circumstances, you know, I do feel like I was let down," Martzloff said. "Do I think the circumstances would have happened with me being placed on administrative leave are correct? No I do not. I think it's overly harsh and quite an emotional response."