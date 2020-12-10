Former White House chief of staff to speak virtually at Niagara University event

On Tuesday Denis McDonough, former chief of staff to President Obama, will speak as a part of Niagara's Transformative Visions series.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A former high-ranking White House official will be speaking via Zoom at Niagara University to address subjects like politics, climate change and foreign policy.

During his time in the White House, he provided the president advice on major issues such as domestic policy, national security and various management issues within the federal government. He also chaired the National Security Council's Deputies Committee, which was at the forefront of the Iran nuclear negotiations.

McDonough currently works as a senior advisor at the Markle Foundation as well as Macro Advisory Partners. He also is currently an executive fellow at the University of Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs, where he teachers a global policy seminar.