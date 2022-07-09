First Student still looking to hire bus drivers

A clean record and a valid driver's license is required to gain employment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevin O'Neill interviewed a training coordinator and a recruiting manager about First Student's need for drivers.

The pinch for transportation workers continues nationwide. The website for more information is www.workatfirst.com.

Daybreak viewers were also given a quick tour of a modern school bus. Seatbelts are evident, but there use varies from school district to school district.

Cameras onboard are there to keep students safe. First Student is the largest student bus company in the United States.

As always, a reminder was sent out to Western New York drivers to be extra aware as the school buses return to the roads. Keeping kids safe is a team effort.