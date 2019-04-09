LOCKPORT, N.Y. — For months, 2 On Your Side has reported on the facial recognition system being implemented by Lockport City Schools.

On Wednesday during NBC's "The Today Show," you can catch a first look at how the technology works. It was designed to detect guns and other threats in real-time.

The Lockport City School District has had a facial recognition security system installed on its properties for more than a year, but it hadn't been fully implemented, largely due to push-back from the state.

The goal of the software is to keep students and staff as safe as possible, following several tragedies at schools around the country.

NBC's Stephanie Gosk will have the first look on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. on Channel 2 and NBC.

