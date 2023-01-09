Federal student loan repayments will start again on Oct. 1

Payments will be due in October, so now is a good time to log in and see what you owe and to see if you qualify for any special relief programs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 2.5 million people in New York State have student loans, and Friday, after a long pause because of the pandemic, interest starts accruing on federal student loans once again.

Payments will be due in October, so now is a good time to log in and see what you owe and to see if you qualify for any special relief programs.

"I pretty much have no money going into this semester because most of the money I make over the summer goes straight into my undergrad loans and then straight into my grad loan for the co-pay," said Laertes Cushing, a Daemen University student.

People with private student loans have kept paying them down during the pandemic. But if you have a federal student loan, payments have been on pause since March of 2020.

The average student loan debt in New York State is more than $45,000. And starting next month, those federal student loan payments are due.

"Log back into your student loan servicer account. Not only will that tell you what your interest rate is, it will also tell you what your expected monthly payment will be and now much you owe, and all of that information you might be thinking, well, isn't that obvious? Don't I already know that? Well, as you pointed out earlier, a lot of people haven't been making any payments, probably haven't been logging on since March 2020 when the pause was first enacted," said Jacob Channel, senior economist with LendingTree.

Channel stresses the importance of logging into your account now before October.

"The one thing you absolutely should not do is bury your head in the sand and hope and pray that this all just magically goes away because it probably won't and in the worst case scenario, if you just completely neglect your student loans, the government can do really fun things like garnish your wages," Channel said.

There are income-based deferment plans and about 800,000 borrowers did have their loans forgiven. Most of the people in this group are over 50 and have already made at least 20 years worth of payments.

"It really varies, though, depending on, you know, circumstance, individual circumstances, what your income is, things like your disability status, so that's another thing that you can check, you know, if you log into your student loan servicer. If you just reach out to them or to studentaid.gov, the Department of Education and say, hey, where might I stand with student loan forgiveness, they can provide you with some more specific answers," Channel said.