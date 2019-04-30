BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's almost half a million dollars on the way to help start kids off right in Western New York.

Congressman Brian Higgins and the Service Collaborative of Western New York on Monday announced the federal grant for an early childhood intervention program called ABLE.

It works with preschool-aged children from low-income families to help get them ready to learn math in school so they're less likely to drop out later.

