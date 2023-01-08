Families are spending more on back-to-school shopping

"All we know is that more Americans are shopping online for their back to school shopping. And so if that's you and your family, I would recommend looking at an online shopping browser extension. CNET has a free extension. There are many other extensions, you can install one of these free browser extensions. And what it will do is when you're looking at a product line of say, like a backpack on amazon.com, if that same backpack is available on another website for a lower rate, that browser extension is going to let you know and so while it only maybe five or $10 and savings, if you've got multiple items to buy for a kid or you've got multiple kids that really starts to add up. So that would be my one pro tip that you can do right now. Right now after watching this segment, you could install a free extension and save some money" Nick Wolny said.