Families are spending more on back-to-school shopping

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's about that time of the year. Back to school is now on the minds of families.
If you've been out shopping at Target or Walmart you know back to school shopping is in full swing.
Now, we're getting a better idea of how much families will spend.
A new survey shows the average household plans to spend $890 on back to school shopping. That's up 3% from last year.
Last night during 2 On Your Side's Town Hall, we heard from a senior editor with CNET Money, about how shoppers can save a little cash.
"All we know is that more Americans are shopping online for their back to school shopping. And so if that's you and your family, I would recommend looking at an online shopping browser extension. CNET has a free extension. There are many other extensions, you can install one of these free browser extensions. And what it will do is when you're looking at a product line of say, like a backpack on amazon.com, if that same backpack is available on another website for a lower rate, that browser extension is going to let you know and so while it only maybe five or $10 and savings, if you've got multiple items to buy for a kid or you've got multiple kids that really starts to add up. So that would be my one pro tip that you can do right now. Right now after watching this segment, you could install a free extension and save some money" Nick Wolny said.
And for families looking a for a little help, the Independent Health Foundation's "Good for the Neighborhood' program returns with back-to-school giveaways and free health screenings.
It will feature back-to-school giveaways, free fresh produce, health screenings, and community connection. This is happening Wednesday at Westminster Community Charter School from 4:30 to 6:30 and next Thursday at West Side Community Services from 5:30 to 7.