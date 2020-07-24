x
Excelsior Scholarship Program applications are now open

The scholarship covers tuition at SUNY schools for middle-class students.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Applications for the Excelsior Scholarship Program are now open.

The scholarship covers tuition at SUNY schools for middle-class students.

Last week the scholarship website would not allow students to apply. 

Earlier this week, the state warned that Excelsior Awards may have to be reduced, and/or prioritized for current recipients because of financial losses due to COVID-19.

That message is still online, but applications are open.

