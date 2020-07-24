Excelsior Scholarship Program applications are now open

The scholarship covers tuition at SUNY schools for middle-class students.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Applications for the Excelsior Scholarship Program are now open.

Last week the scholarship website would not allow students to apply.

Earlier this week, the state warned that Excelsior Awards may have to be reduced, and/or prioritized for current recipients because of financial losses due to COVID-19.

That message is still online, but applications are open.