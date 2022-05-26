Excelsior Scholarship applications open for 2022-23 academic year

Attention all students, applications are now open for the Excelsior Scholarship.

NEW YORK — Attention all students, the Excelsior Scholarship is accepting new applicants for the 2022-23 academic year. The scholarship, combined with other aid programs, allows full-time students to attend a two or four-year SUNY or CUNY college for free.

According to New York State, anyone hoping to apply for an Excelsior Scholarship must first meet the following eligibility requirements:

Households who earned $125,000 or less in the 2020 tax year;

Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college;

Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including summer and winter terms);

Be on track to graduate on time with an associate's degree in two years or a bachelor's degree in four years.

"It is critical that we provide New York's students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The Excelsior Scholarship helps ensure a college education is attainable to all, especially for low-income students who face financial inequities that put them at a disadvantage. I am proud to support programs that tear down barriers to higher education and provide every New Yorker a chance to pursue a quality education."

Applications are being accepted now through August 31. Anyone wishing to apply for an Excelsior Scholarship can do so by clicking here.

SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said, "SUNY's mission of affordable, accessible, and high-quality education means lifting up students from low and middle-income households so that they have the same opportunity to achieve their academic goals as those from affluent families. The Excelsior Scholarship is another way New York State breaks down financial barriers deterring students from continuing their educational careers after high school. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to our SUNY students and for tirelessly working to ensure that every New Yorker who dreams of learning in a college classroom can do so."