OLEAN, N.Y. — ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski will deliver St. Bonaventure's keynote address at the university's 160th commencement ceremony in May.

Wojnarowski is ESPN's senior NBA insider, known for breaking NBA news coverage of the league.

Wojnarowski hosts “The Woj Pod,” which regularly delivers the biggest stars and newsmakers in the NBA, and “The Woj Report” on ESPN’s YouTube page.

Wojnarowski will receive an honorary doctorate. Businessman Tom Marra, and Retired Brigadier General Maureen Keenan LeBoeuf will also be honored. Keenan LeBoeuf is the first woman to chair a department at West Point.

Commencement Weekend begins with the annual Candlelight Induction Ceremony at 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 15.

Graduates and guests are invited to the Baccalaureate Mass to be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, in the Reilly Center Arena.

The commencement ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in the Reilly Center Arena.