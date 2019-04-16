The Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District put out a notice that Errick Road Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday.

The district made the move after a boiler pipe leak. The Superintendent made the announcement on the school's website Monday, saying that there was concern about keeping the school at an comfortable temperature.

Staff members still have to go to school Tuesday.

