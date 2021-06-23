Erie County teenager named fourth round winner of NY's 'Get a Shot Make Your Future' incentive

At this time, one more drawing remains for New York State's 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' incentive.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A teenager from Erie County is set to receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university through New York State's 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' incentive.

Those ages 12 to 17 years old who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college or university, including tuition, as well as room and board. Ten winners are selected at random each week over a five week period.

When a teenager receives their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or guardian can then sign them up for the remaining drawings. You can sign up for the incentive by clicking here. At this time, one more drawing remains.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the fourth-round winners of the incentive on Wednesday. The 10 winners were selected through a random drawing.

Here are the names of the latest winners:

Madeline Nokland, Orange County

Tejveer Singh, Suffolk County

Isabella Weber, Suffolk County

Audrey Park, Saratoga County

Samantha Spadaro, Dutchess County

Brett Montevecchio, Monroe County

Ford Morrison, Erie County

Emilio Nabli Brau, Brooklyn

Gabrielle Fledderman, Tioga County

Ivy Bloomfield, Brooklyn

"New York is pulling out all the stops to get New Yorkers vaccinated, and a free SUNY or CUNY scholarship is one of the most exciting incentives to get even more shots in arms across the state," Governor Cuomo said.

"The winners from this round will receive a potentially life-changing opportunity to get a free college education, while at the same time protecting their families and their communities by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. We thank all of the young New Yorkers who have stepped up and taken the vaccine, and I encourage other unvaccinated New Yorkers who are 12 to 17 years of age to do the same."

Information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule an appointment can be found here.