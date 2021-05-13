Erie County schools prep to bring back secondary level students as transmission rate declines

CDC standards say less than 100 new cases on a per capita basis means students in middle and high schools can return full in-person with three feet of distancing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is more momentum toward schools in Erie County bringing back middle and high school students to full in-person learning.

According to the latest data, from the Erie County Department of Health, the county is now at 102 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards say less than 100 new cases on a per capita basis means students in middle and high schools can return full in-person with three feet of physical distancing; cohorting is recommended but not mandatory.

"We're eagerly awaiting from the Erie County Department of Health (to) show we're down below 100 cases per 100,000," said Michael Cornell, the superintendent of Hamburg Schools.

With about a month left in the school year, time is running out on having full in-person learning in many middle schools and high schools. Kindergarteners in many districts have been back for weeks.

"I think the public might think that 100 is a magical number that's based in science it's not it's in the guidance and we have to follow it," Cornell said, "I think it’s worth emphasizing school in person is safe at three feet or six feet regardless of the rate of transmission the studies bear that out."

Schools across the county are tracking the data. Eden Schools are prepping to bring middle and high schoolers back four days a week later this month.

Grand Island Schools says the district will be ready to bring middle and high schoolers back as early as Wednesday of next week.

Some districts such as Lancaster Schools, are still asking for the input from families on their thoughts on a return to in person learning.

Hamburg Schools has plans on bringing back middle and high school students full in-person a week from Thursday.

In Cleveland Hill Schools, middle school students are already back because they are cohorted -- kept in certain groups – the district has plans on bringing back high school students five days a week once the number drops below 100 cases per 100,000, possibly as soon as Wednesday of next week.

Remote learners are encouraged to talk to their school principal about staying remote if they so choose.

In Niagara County, where cases are higher, some districts say they'll be cautious even if they get below the CDC's threshold.

"Sort of the rule of thumb is once we get under the 100 we wanted to wait seven days to look at the back average to make sure we weren't going to be fluctuating back and forth we can bring the secondary students back we can't, we can we can't," said Greg Woytila, the superintendent at North Tonawanda Schools.

This timeframe likely wouldn't leave many days for full in-person for these students.

"For all the disruption and change in attendance and all that would it be worth it or not? We can't really make that decision until we see when we get under 100 per 100,000," Woytila said. "Worst case scenario, we stay as we are, 7-12 for the rest of the year, and get psyched up for full in person come September."

School leaders we spoke to are eagerly awaiting guidance on schools from the state for next school year.