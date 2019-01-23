BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've been reporting for a while now on the e-cigarette epidemic at schools here in Western New York and nationwide.

On Thursday, it's going to be center stage at the Erie County legislature.

Lawmakers are holding a hearing with about a half-dozen high school principals from around the area to hear from them about the crisis of e-cigarette smoking in schools.

This comes after health experts talked to them last week about kids vaping as young as elementary school, and that there are districts where 8 in 10 kids use e-cigarettes.