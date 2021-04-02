Erie Community College looking for public input in search for new president

Online survey available until 11:59 PM Friday, February 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is looking for its next leader and is asking the public to weigh in.

The college's Board of Trustees is making available an online survey designed to help shape the search profile for ECC's next president.

“We want to engage the community at large to tell us what characteristics and qualifications they believe are important as we move forward with the search for our next president,” said Danise Wilson, Chairwoman of the college’s board and co-chair of the presidential search.