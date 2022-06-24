Erie 1 BOCES faces staffing shortage for summer programs

Parents received letters last week saying their children were no longer enrolled in their summer learning programs.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A parent of a student at Maryvale schools contacted 2 On Your Side this week after finding out her son no longer had a spot in the summer program he has been part of for years.

The summer learning program is put on by Erie 1 BOCES for students with special needs, and in the process of doing this story, we found out they are also, like so many other places, experiencing a staffing shortage.

"The one year he learned all about science. He was telling me all about the planets. He loved it," Madelyn Henry said.

Madelyn Henry's son has been part of the Erie 1 BOCES Extended School Year program since he started school. He is enrolled through his IEP, or Individualized Education Program, that he has at Maryvale.

"One of his biggest delays is his speech, as well as his OT, and he needs that social, emotional connection with children that are his peers," Madelyn Henry said.

Last week Madelyn got an email and a letter from Maryvale Schools telling her there was no longer a spot for her son in the program this year.

The letter said "suddenly and without warning" Erie 1 BOCES sent out an email to the Directors of Special Education, saying the program could not be fully staffed, and that meant cutting "down the roster of students attending drastically."

"And I don't know who was cut or how the decision was. I don't have those answers. I don't know who has those answers," Madelyn Henry said.

2 On Your Side contacted Erie 1 BOCES to find out why this information was shared so late. We got a statement back saying in part, "We are experiencing the same national, regional and local issue of staffing shortages that has impacted our capacity to provide program offerings for all requests," adding that they are "committed to seeking qualified staff to fill all requests for our component school districts."

We had follow-up questions, but they said they couldn't comment further, so we filed a Freedom of Information Request.

The Maryvale Superintendent told us in part, "We are working closely with BOCES and individual families on solutions for our students."

And now a solution has been reached.

We interviewed Madelyn on Thursday. She called us Friday with an update telling us the Director of Special Education at Maryvale called her Thursday night with news her son now has a spot in a summer program in another district.

But she's talked to other parents who got the same email and remains concerned.

"Other kids may be in worse position and other families than I am. I can't say that, but at the end of the day if you need service, you need service," Madelyn Henry said.