BUFFALO, N.Y. — All things engineers is being celebrated this week at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

That's because Sunday was start of National Engineers Week, which runs through Saturday.

There are a lot of hands-on activities. It forces kids to learn through playing in the traveling exhibit.

On Sunday, University at Buffalo engineering students were on hand to do exhibits. The rest of the week will have different themes, including engineering in space and girls in engineering.

"With engineering especially, there's a lot of different facets, a lot of different fields that people can go into that they may not realize" Sarajane Gomlak-Green of the Buffalo Museum of Science said, "so this gives some exposure to the different things you can do as a an engineer."

There's more than the engineering activities at the museum. The Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit is also on display.

