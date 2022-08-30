Niagara Falls elementary school to be renamed after Black community leader

The Niagara Street Elementary School will be known as Bloneva Bond Primary School after a renaming ceremony Tuesday night.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Niagara Falls School District will be holding a school renaming ceremony.

The Niagara Street Elementary School will now be known as Bloneva Bond Primary School.

The late Bloneva Bond was the first black woman to serve on the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education.

Niagara Falls School District says the organization Men Standing Strong Together (MSST) as well as the Black community were the force behind the name change. They came to the board and requested the school be named for a Black leader.

The ribbon cutting is happening Tuesday at 4 p.m. The event will also include a dedication, open house, food truck, face painting, school art display, music and more.