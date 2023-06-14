ECC launches Earn to Learn program

The goal is to give students a strong education foundation along with hands-on industry experience that so many companies look for.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College launched a new pilot program for its hotel restaurant management students.

It was held at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM Harborcenter Wednesday night.

The Earn to Learn initiative will allow students to gain on-site training and employment while they earn college credit.

"This is an effort to bring people back to community college and make a commitment to school along with their job. They don't have to pick one over the other," said SUNY ECC Dept. Chair of Culinary Arts, Kristin Gross.