ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space.
The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional resources.
But critics of the plan say the city campus has some of the most vulnerable students, with a larger population of disabled, immigrant, and low-income students.
They say moving the library several blocks off campus would cause them to suffer undue hardship.
ECC says no decision has been made yet either way, but the executive committee has expressed their approval of the idea.