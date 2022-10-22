ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space

The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional resources.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space.

But critics of the plan say the city campus has some of the most vulnerable students, with a larger population of disabled, immigrant, and low-income students.

They say moving the library several blocks off campus would cause them to suffer undue hardship.