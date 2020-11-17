East Aurora Union Free School District temporarily transitioning to remote instruction

Fully remote instruction will begin on November 23 and run through December 4, with plans to resume to hybrid instruction on December 7.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — In a letter to families and staff members, the East Aurora Union Free School District announced Monday that it is temporarily transitioning to remote-only instruction starting next week.

According to the letter, fully remote instruction will begin on November 23 and run through December 4, with plans to resume to hybrid instruction on December 7. However, the school district states that return date may change depending on guidance from New York State and the New York State Department of Health.

The East Aurora School District says while its COVID-19 rates remain low, the district wants to be proactive to keep its students, as well as the community, safe.

The school district also discusses the Yellow Zone designation and required COVID-19 testing, stating that the district will not begin any testing program without informing parents and staff of the process. The school district adds that it will not test any student without parental consent.

The letter reads in part, "While the logistics of testing are a significant issue, we are more immediately concerned with how quickly the COVID-19 virus rates are rising in our larger community. We understand that the colder weather and upcoming holidays are prime for viral spread. While we have no evidence at this time of contact-traced virus transmission within our schools and our District’s COVID rates remain low, we want to be proactive in keeping our community and our students safe."

The letter goes on to say that teachers have been advised of this development and are preparing to make this transition as smooth as possible.

The school district says it hopes to return to hybrid instruction as soon as restrictions ease and/or testing protocols can be established. Parents and/or guardians are being told to reach out to their student's principal with any questions or concerns.