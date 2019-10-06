BUFFALO, N.Y. — The gap is slowly — very slowly — narrowing between the top two school districts in Western New York, yet this year’s outcome remains exactly the same.

East Aurora is No. 1 in Business First’s 2019 academic rankings for Western New York, while Williamsville is No. 2, according to standings released this morning. The pair's order of finish has been unchanged for five consecutive years.

The only difference between this year's frontrunners is the margin between them. East Aurora dethroned Williamsville in 2015 by a margin of 0.76 points on Business First’s 100-point rating scale. That disparity has diminished in each subsequent year, leaving East Aurora with an edge of just 0.39 points in 2019.

Clarence, Orchard Park and Iroquois round out the top five in the standings, which reflect the collective performance of public elementary, middle and high schools in 96 school districts across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The rating formula was fueled by four years of test scores and graduation data supplied by the New York State Education Department, encompassing 200 sets of statistics.

The top-to-bottom district rankings can be seen on Business First's website at this link: https://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo/news/2019/06/10/dist.html