East Aurora looking for bus aides, drivers

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — First Student school bus service is looking for people interested in applying to be a part of transporting kids to school for the 2023-24 school year that is quickly approaching.

Open positions include bus drivers and bus aides and monitors.

In one post for the East Aurora area, and starting pay for a bus aides is $15.75 - $16.25 an hour.

Bus Aide responsibilities include

Knows the route and remains alert to monitor the welfare of passengers while in route

Communicates behavior problems and conditions of various stops with the driver

Assists in pre-trip and post-trip inspections of the bus

Assists students in the loading and unloading process

Cooperates and communicates with school personnel, students, and parents

Attends all safety and training meetings

Conducts emergency evacuation from the bus, including use of exiting by emergency door

Opens and closes service doors and moves up and down steps multiple times daily

Cleans the inside of the bus

Assists driver when necessary to safely direct the vehicle backwards

Those interested in applying must have

Good verbal communication skills

Attention to detail

Early morning availability

Judgement/problem solving skills

Ability to manage high degrees of stress

Below is a flier for bus drivers. Starting pay is $19.25 to $22 and will go up to $20.25 to $23.23 starting on September 1.

Qualifications for bus driver position:

Good verbal communication skills

At least 21 years old

Valid driver’s license for at least 3 years

Be subject to a drug screen and physical

Subject to DOT drug testing. DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 40 does not authorize the use of Schedule I drugs, including marijuana, for any reason.