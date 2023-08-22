East Aurora looking for bus aides, drivers

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — First Student school bus service is looking for people interested in applying to be a part of transporting kids to school for the 2023-24 school year that is quickly approaching.
Open positions include bus drivers and bus aides and monitors.
In one post for the East Aurora area, and starting pay for a bus aides is $15.75 - $16.25 an hour.
Bus Aide responsibilities include
- Knows the route and remains alert to monitor the welfare of passengers while in route
- Communicates behavior problems and conditions of various stops with the driver
- Assists in pre-trip and post-trip inspections of the bus
- Assists students in the loading and unloading process
- Cooperates and communicates with school personnel, students, and parents
- Attends all safety and training meetings
- Conducts emergency evacuation from the bus, including use of exiting by emergency door
- Opens and closes service doors and moves up and down steps multiple times daily
- Cleans the inside of the bus
- Assists driver when necessary to safely direct the vehicle backwards
Those interested in applying must have
- Good verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Early morning availability
- Judgement/problem solving skills
- Ability to manage high degrees of stress
Below is a flier for bus drivers. Starting pay is $19.25 to $22 and will go up to $20.25 to $23.23 starting on September 1.
Qualifications for bus driver position:
- Good verbal communication skills
- At least 21 years old
- Valid driver’s license for at least 3 years
- Be subject to a drug screen and physical
- Subject to DOT drug testing. DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 40 does not authorize the use of Schedule I drugs, including marijuana, for any reason.
To learn more about open positions across Western New York or fill out an application people can visit apply.workatfirst.com