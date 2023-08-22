x
East Aurora looking for bus aides, drivers

First Student school bus service is looking for bus driver, aides, and monitors in East Aurora for the upcoming school year.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — First Student school bus service is looking for people interested in applying to be a part of transporting kids to school for the 2023-24 school year that is quickly approaching. 

Open positions include bus drivers and bus aides and monitors.

In one post for the East Aurora area, and starting pay for a bus aides is $15.75 - $16.25 an hour. 

Bus Aide responsibilities include 

  • Knows the route and remains alert to monitor the welfare of passengers while in route
  • Communicates behavior problems and conditions of various stops with the driver
  • Assists in pre-trip and post-trip inspections of the bus
  • Assists students in the loading and unloading process
  • Cooperates and communicates with school personnel, students, and parents
  • Attends all safety and training meetings
  • Conducts emergency evacuation from the bus, including use of exiting by emergency door
  • Opens and closes service doors and moves up and down steps multiple times daily
  • Cleans the inside of the bus
  • Assists driver when necessary to safely direct the vehicle backwards

Those interested in applying must have 

  • Good verbal communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Early morning availability
  • Judgement/problem solving skills
  • Ability to manage high degrees of stress

Below is a flier for bus drivers. Starting pay is $19.25 to $22 and will go up to $20.25 to $23.23 starting on September 1. 

Qualifications for bus driver position:   

  • Good verbal communication skills  
  • At least 21 years old  
  • Valid driver’s license for at least 3 years  
  • Be subject to a drug screen and physical  
  • Subject to DOT drug testing. DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 40 does not authorize the use of Schedule I drugs, including marijuana, for any reason.

To learn more about open positions across Western New York or fill out an application people can visit apply.workatfirst.com

Credit: First Student hiring flyer

