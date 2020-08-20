Early learners in Buffalo Public Schools may not have devices to begin the year

Buffalo Schools is moving to full virtual learning to begin the upcoming school year and not every student is ready to participate remotely.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Buffalo Schools going 100 percent virtual, the big question now is, how do you get kids without computers and internet access the services they need?

2 On Your Side spoke with Myra Burden, the Buffalo Public Schools chief technology officer.

She addressed the issues the district is facing in bridging the digital divide.

First on internet access, according to a survey Buffalo Schools did, 4,200 students and teachers don’t have internet access but are eligible to get a Spectrum internet offer.

But the district superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, says he is trying to get Spectrum to lower the cost of that service.

Nearly 1,000 homes are not serviceable through that offer.

The district has on hand about 2,500 hot spots and has ordered 1,100 more, but that won’t fill the need.

Why not just go out and get hot spots for everyone?

"Because one, the program that Spectrum is offering is fully supported by Spectrum. And two, you don’t have an asset that becomes a potential loss to the district," Burden said.

The other issue is on computer devices, the gap right now is with students who are in Pre-K to first grade.

There are also those newly enrolled who need devices.

Buffalo Schools says more than 20,000 devices have been distributed since the pandemic hit but more are needed.

Burden says Buffalo Schools put in an order a month ago to get more iPads, and the district was told it would take six to eight weeks to get here, so some time next month.

If the iPads don’t get here in time to start the year, those students will be given learning packets in paper form.

Is it an absolute certainty because of this supply-and-demand issue that those who are in kindergarten and first grade, they’re not going to have a laptop or Chromebook, they’re going to be using paper?

"Unfortunately yes that seems to be how we’re going to begin this year," Buffalo School Board Member Larry Scott said.

If you need a computer device or an internet hot spot, you’re asked to called the district’s help line at (716) 816-7100.

Buffalo Schools has been granted $9 million in emergency funding from the state to help bridge the digital divide.

The district is working with some local companies to try to get additional hot spots.

What do you tell parents who have concerns out there that they don’t know whether they’ll be able to get connected, and get a device, before the start of the school year?