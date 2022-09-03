D'Youville faculty working without a contract for over half a year

The faculty union says it supports D'Youville's recent advancement, but feels like the school is leaving certain staff behind.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From testing a shortened workweek to becoming a university, D'Youville has made a lot of big announcements in recent months but it's the announcement that hasn't been made that faculty union leaders are concerned about.

"We've been negotiating for over a year about 380 days and have been without a contract for over 180 days," said Laura Hechtel.

Hechtel is the interim president of D'Youville's faculty union which is a member of AAUP, the American Association of University Professors. Every four years the union negotiates a new deal with the university and both sides suggest proposed changes.

"We as a union are very concerned about shared governance issues, about academic freedom, the tenure process, and those opportunities are not being provided to us," Hechtel said.

The negotiation process usually takes about a year Hechtel explained, but compared to the last two deals she's been involved with, this time very little progress has been made.

The union supports D'Youville's recent changes but like many colleges and universities, the lack of faculty involvement in academic decision-making has Hechtel concerned about faculty being overworked and under supported. For example, lab technicians and other support staff were cut during the pandemic but never brought back Hechtel said, and their duties were dumped on union faculty.

"We're designed to work collaboratively and we're missing that component and hoping we can get some of that back," Hechtel said.

"I would love it if the administration came forward with proposals that address the issues we've put forward."

D'Youville provided this statement in response to the union's concerns:

"D’Youville is grateful for the faculty's commitment to furthering the University's mission. We are fortunate to have a dedicated faculty which plays a critical role in D’Youville’s success. That said, it is D’Youville University’s policy to refrain from commenting on the details of ongoing negotiations. The parties are working in good faith to negotiate a mutually beneficial agreement. We remain confident that, despite the frustrations which often arise during this process, the negotiations will come to a successful conclusion in the foreseeable future."

On Monday, Hechtel said it's D'Youville's turn to present their proposals and she's hoping they see this message.