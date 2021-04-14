D’Youville College to hold spring commencement at Bills' stadium

Anyone who graduated in May or December of 2020 who took part in virtual ceremonies are invited to the May 15 event as well.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville College announced Wednesday that it will have plenty of space for an outdoor graduation ceremony.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 15 ay the newly named Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium in Orchard Park.

The event isn't just for Class of 2021 graduates, either. Anyone who graduated in May or December of 2020 who took part in virtual ceremonies are invited to the spring commencement as well.

"Our students have endured so much over the past year, so we wanted to do something big and bold to celebrate them now that some restrictions for gatherings have been lifted," D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo, PhD, said in a statement.

"Many of our recent graduates and alumni have been on the front lines during the fight against COVID-19, especially in Western New York, and one thing that brought much-needed joy during the crisis was the Buffalo Bills’ incredible season. We are thrilled our graduates will be able to celebrate their big day at a place that is meaningful to so many in our region."

The school said it will strictly adhere to strict Erie County health department guidelines. It will be no more than 20 percent capacity, and people who attend must wear masks and "either proof of immunization or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event."

Shari McDonough, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo, will be the commencement keynote speaker. McDonough earned business degree from D’Youville in 2016.

"We are inviting a number of children served by the Boys & Girls Club to commencement, both to honor Shari and to share this exciting experience with them," Clemo added.