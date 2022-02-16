D'Youville College to become D'Youville University

A formal announcement will be made on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 113-year-old institution in Buffalo will soon have a special designation.

Following a vote by the State Board of Regents, D'Youville College, which is located on Porter Avenue, will now be known as D'Youville University.

Last month, D’Youville announced that it will be transitioning to a 32-hour work week. The college said moving toward the post-COVID era of flexible work, D’Youville has taken a different approach from the many colleges and universities offering work-from-home options, and more simply, adjusted the employee work week to be four eight-hour days without changing their pay or benefits.

In 2021, D'Youville opened a new Heath Professions Hub to help address healthcare needs in the region and provide primary care to residents living on Buffalo's west side. The hub will also give D'Youville students clinical experience.

D'Youville is also stepping up to help the Afghan refugees settle in WNY by offering temporary housing until they can find a permanent home.

D'Youville welcomed its first two Afghan family units to on-campus residential units this past November. The school is partnering with the International Institute of Buffalo and other local refugee agencies to give refugees a place to stay on campus while they look for a home.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to help families launch their new lives in Buffalo by offering them a place to call home until they can find true homes of their own,” Lorrie A. Clemo, Ph.D., D’Youville President said at the time.