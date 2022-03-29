Dr. Tonja Williams hosts first "Conversation & Coffee" as part of new listening

Members of the community were invited to North Park Community School to share their thoughts and concerns on the Buffalo Public School District.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Dr. Tonja Williams, the new interim superintendent for Buffalo Public Schools, kicked off the first of many stops on her new listening tour "Conversation & Coffee" at North Park Community School.

Williams and members of her staff spent 90 minutes listening to community thoughts and concerns. Some positive, others not so positive, however, all constructive.

Williams used this stop as an opportunity to lay out her intentions as district leader.

"I've been coming to the community to hear, to share, and to talk about what the vision is for the school district," Williams said. "I will always, always do what's right for the children."

Among her intentions, Williams said she plans to expand educational opportunities for students, working collaboratively with the community and families and rebuild trust moving forward.

"We'll be have listening tours some in schools, some in churches, some in community-based organizations all throughout the city, all sectors of the city

Parents, staff, and teachers took to the microphone to share a variety of input. While input varied, it was clear how appreciative the community was for the opportunity to do just that.

One BPS music teacher started off her commentary with this sentiment, "I want to thank you for having this this gathering. It's very meaningful."