Dr. Jeff Gingerich elected as St. Bonaventure's 22nd president

Friends, family, and hundreds of others gathered Saturday at the Reilly Center in support of Gingerich, for his formal installation ceremony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Gingerich has been elected the 22nd president of the nation’s first St. Bonaventure University.

Gingerich said owes much of his success to his parents.

“Without a doubt, my most important mentors have been my parents,” said Gingerich, who took office as the university's president June 21.

Gingerich's inauguration was preceded by 10 guest speakers.

Gingerich reflected on the experience and memories he has had at St. Bonaventure during the ceremony.

“We pray that the same spirit of love, who journeyed with Francis, will touch your heart and inspire your mind as you lead us in forming the life of our future together,” he said.

Love was the focus in Gingerich's inauguration speech.

Gingerich closed his speech with kind words and a special message to the university of St. Bonaventure.