Dr. David Balkin appointed SUNY Erie president

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, the SUNY Board of Trustees today appointed Dr. David Balkin as SUNY Erie President.

Balkin will be the 12th person to assume this position and will enter the role on Feb. 12, 2022.

“It is my honor to join SUNY Erie and I am excited about the opportunity to more closely align academics with the region’s community and workforce needs. Higher education is critical to career success, and I am looking forward to working with the college’s Board of Trustees, faculty, and staff to help SUNY Erie students with their educational and career journey,” Balkin said.

“As an educator and a former business executive, Dr. Balkin is an innovative and transformative leader who will work tirelessly to build on the academic excellence we provide," Erie Community College Board Chair Danise Wilson said.

Balkin is currently the Chancellor of the South Bend-Elkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana. He also served as associate director of regional development and as the Managing Director of the Center for Nano Science and Technology (NDnano) at the University of Notre Dame.

"We look to Dr. Balkin to create opportunities through collaboration with businesses and organizations in our area, and be the champion for our students. Our congratulations to Dr. Balkin, and our special thanks to William Reuter for his leadership during this transition and through the challenges created by COVID.”