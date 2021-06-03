Diocese of Buffalo hires new superintendent for Catholic schools

Dr. Tim Uhl will start his new job with the diocese on April 19. He comes to Buffalo from Montana, where he served Montana Catholic Schools since 2014.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo has hired a new superintendent for its Catholic schools.

Bishop Michael J. Fisher on Friday announced that Dr. Tim Uhl will start his new job with the diocese on April 19. He comes to Buffalo from Montana, where he served as the superintendent for the Montana Catholic Schools since 2014.

Dr. Uhl was selected by a seven-member search committee, which provided its recommendation to Bishop Fisher for final approval.

"I’m appreciative of the opportunity and excited to get started to help renew the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo in collaboration with the great principals and teachers," Dr. Uhl said in a statement.

"They have been doing heroic work this year by supporting students during these very challenging circumstances. I look forward to working closely with these remarkable individuals who clearly have a deep commitment to the young people in their care."

He replaces Dr. Michael LaFever, who retired in August. Since then, Joan Thomas has filled the role on an interim basis.

"We are delighted that Dr. Uhl has agreed to take-up the considerable responsibility of leading our Diocesan schools at a time when we are determined to define a new era for Catholic education across Western New York," Bishop Fisher said in a statement Friday.

"Dr. Uhl is uniquely qualified for this vital role, given his passion for Catholic education and his superb track record as a superintendent, educator, coach, dean of students, and as an administrator for both primary and secondary schools. His passion for the potential of Catholic education to nurture and guide young people, and to prepare them for a lifetime of learning and active faith, will be a tremendous asset in our ongoing work of renewal and commitment to catechesis and evangelization.