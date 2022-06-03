Diocese of Buffalo announces closure of Saint Aloysius Regional Catholic School

The school had a current enrollment for 50 students and only 13 registered for next year, according to the Diocese of Buffalo.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — After serving the Western New York community for 143 years, the Diocese of Buffalo announced it will be closing the historic St. Aloysius Catholic School at the end of the school year.

The school has been struggling with attendance numbers with a current enrollment for 50 students and only 13 registered for next year, according to the Diocese of Buffalo.

The St. Aloysius Board of Trustees recommended that the school stop operations and the Diocese accepted that recommendation.

The school had previously been a regional school supported by 11 parishes in 1997, but over the years the support has diminished. The subsidy program for regionals schools ended two years ago.

“Coupled with rising costs and the pandemic’s challenges, the hurdles proved insurmountable to keep the school open,” said Timothy Uhl, Ph.D., secretary of education for the Diocese.