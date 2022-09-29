Digital literacy passport program helping WNY charter school students

Explore & More Children's Museum teamed up with AT&T to create a new program for 3,000 3rd-graders from charter schools in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Technology is becoming increasingly important at both schools and workplaces.

That's why Explore & More Children's Museum teamed up with AT&T to create this new program for 3,000 third-graders from charter schools in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

It's a digital literacy passport program that guides them through the museum, all while completing different digital knowledge activities.

AT&T officials said providing students access to opportunities like this can set them up for success later in life.

"Digital literacy is the new universal language, not only in the workplace but in school," Kevin Hanna, director of external affairs for AT&T, said Thursday. "In fact, 7 in 10 students receive online homework assignments as part of their school curriculum, so having digital literacy skills is necessary and critical to academic success and their futures."