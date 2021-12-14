Local school districts dealing with dwindling supply of paper

Come January, paper may be needed more in school cafeterias.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've been telling you about those supply chain issues and previously we reported that a shortage of paper is one of the elements. Now even in this digital age we're hearing that this is starting to affect school districts in our area.

Some local school districts say they are seeing that dwindling supply of paper due to inventory problems with their usual suppliers, which may last into 2023.

"We've had to go off the approved vendor to another state contractor to continue to get a consistent supply of paper," Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie told 2 On Your Side.

Even in the Rochester region teachers in some districts are being asked to print copies on both sides or try to limit or avoid use of copiers as much as possible.

This of course brings back those haunting images of store aisles emptied of our beloved toilet paper rolls. Hopefully that trend will not return.

NBC News actually reported on this overall paper shortage back in September. They noted the soaring cost of wood pulp used for paper as it shot up 50 percent and then resulting paper prices going up over 14 percent.

Also factor in labor issues with paper producers and ironically the growing demand for actual printed books for some people stuck at home during the pandemic.

But back to the schools, there are still certain paper intensive needs. Laurrie points out, "The Regents exams, however, are still paper tests. So as you prepare for a Regents exam say in a high school you're going to want to get a couple of shots with paper - but it's becoming less and less of an issue because the need is dropping."

Laurrie says the need for paper may grow now in the cafeteria more-so than the classroom.

In January schools, restaurants, and other meal providers must start following the state ban on polystyrene use - that is those foam containers and even foam plates and cups they use for lunchtime meals. So they will have to switch over to using paper plates to serve those cafeteria meals and maybe use paper cups and straws as well... It's an unintended consequence with a paper shortage.

So Laurrie says right now his food service manager and purchasing agents are trying to make sure they are able to order enough paper plates and other such materials for the district's cafeterias.