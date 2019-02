AMHERST, N.Y. — Daemen College is celebrating a special anniversary.

Sunday marks the 50th year that the school has hosted its All High Exhibition, featuring works from local high school students.

Submissions will be on display today at the Elizabeth C. Tower Gallery on campus, starting at 1 p.m. They'll stay up through February 22.

The gallery's hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday. Admission is free.