NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new proposals for his 2020 Executive Budget that will require increased school bus safety.

Cuomo's proposal would authorize school districts to install stop-arm cameras on school buses, increase the fine for passing a stopped school bus and require students to wear seat belts on school buses.

"The safety of New York's schoolchildren is our top priority and reckless drivers who put our kids in danger must be held accountable," Governor Cuomo said.

Cuomo explains that outside the 180 days of school, someone passes a stopped school bus, 150,000 times a year.

The Governor is also proposing the authorization of school districts to install stop-arm cameras, which would document and record illegal passing of the school bus.