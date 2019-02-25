NEW YORK — Many schools across Western New York have already canceled school for Monday due to the weather.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says school districts that are asking for waivers for Monday due to insufficient available school days, will be granted them.

Cuomo said Sunday night, "In the face of high winds that threaten to disrupt traffic signals and cause power outages, the Amherst Central School District has decided to close schools on Monday. My administration has been in contact with the New York State Education Department and it has confirmed that the day will not be held against the school district or other districts requiring waivers due to insufficient available school days. There is no higher priority than the safety of our students, and I commend New Yorkers for their vigilance during this severe weather."