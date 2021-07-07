Mask rules for students, staff indoors may soon be changing across NYS

Hamburg Superintendent Dr. Michael Cornell says he and other superintendents just got new guidance from the state, giving them the choice of making masks optional.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Under New York State rules, masks have been required for students and staff indoors, but that may soon be changing.

Hamburg Superintendent Dr. Michael Cornell says he and other superintendents just got new guidance from the state, giving them the choice of making masks optional indoors, which he is doing for his district.

2 On Your Side reached out to the New York State Department of Health for more information, but we did not receive an immediate response.

To start July, school superintendents were attempting to determine if masks would be required for a new school year in September. They also raised the issue of whether there should be a return to more local control as COVID cases have waned.