COVID-19 report card for New York State schools now online

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State has launched an online dashboard with the idea that you can access it and easily see if there are any positive COVID-19 cases at your school district.

Just type in the name of the school district and it will tell you the number of positive cases reported.

The dashboard shows you the numbers for students and staff, and let you know if they were doing in-person, remote, or hybrid learning. The Governor says the information will come from school districts, health departments, and the labs doing the tests.