Construction underway on City of Tonawanda elementary school consolidation project

Construction on the Tonawanda City Schools' Elementary School Improvement & Consolidation Project officially started on Tuesday. The school district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at Fletcher Elementary School.

The project, officially titled TONA2020 Elementary School Improvement & Consolidation Project, will combine all Tonawanda City Schools elementary schools into one at Fletcher Elementary.

Take a brief video tour of the historic Fletcher Elementary School facility before the start of major renovations for the TONA2020 capital project! You can view the video here: https://t.co/owp1cwp4KU pic.twitter.com/QJiWUPaxFm — Tonawanda City Schools (@TonawandaCSD) July 19, 2021

The district previously said that estimates of the cost of upkeep for the city's older schools would be more expensive than expanding Fletcher. The project was approved by voters in 2019.

The total cost of project has been estimated at over $53 million, compared to $65 million estimated to improve the districts three elementary schools.