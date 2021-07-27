Construction underway on City of Tonawanda elementary school consolidation project

Construction on the Tonawanda City Schools' Elementary School Improvement & Consolidation Project officially started on Tuesday. The school district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at Fletcher Elementary School.
The project, officially titled TONA2020 Elementary School Improvement & Consolidation Project, will combine all Tonawanda City Schools elementary schools into one at Fletcher Elementary.
The district previously said that estimates of the cost of upkeep for the city's older schools would be more expensive than expanding Fletcher. The project was approved by voters in 2019.
The total cost of project has been estimated at over $53 million, compared to $65 million estimated to improve the districts three elementary schools.
The project is set to be completed by fall of 2023. Updates on the project can be found on the district's website.