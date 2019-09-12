BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools says employees got paid their regular wages Saturday, after a delay that was caused following a computer system upgrade.

However, not all the money was paid.

A viewer reached out to 2 On Your Side Friday after it was determined that some did not receive their full pay.

Employees who had "some extra-activity and overtime" will see that money on the next payroll, according to a Buffalo Public Schools statement issued on Saturday.

"All District employees were paid their full regular wages today. Because of the delays with the District’s computer system upgrade, some extra-activity and overtime, which does not have a set biweekly payment schedule, was not processed this payroll, but will be paid on the next payroll," the statement read.

