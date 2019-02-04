BUFFALO, N.Y. — Computer issues surrounding the state issued education tests have forced the New York State Education Department to postpone computer based testing (CBD) for at least one day.

The program is administered by Questar.

At least one school in WNY, Iroquois Central, confirmed they had issues and told 2 On Your Side they heard other districts were having problems.

Education officials issued a statement regarding the technical difficulties:

"NYSED expects seamless administration of its CBT program and we will use this time to work with Questar to ensure the system will operate smoothly when CBT resumes. In addition, NYSED will work with schools to provide guidance on how to resolve outstanding issues with today’s CBT administration.

We thank our districts and schools for their incredible support and patience as we work through these issues.

Questar reports more than 84,000 testing sessions were submitted today. Questar has dispatched additional staff around the state to provide technical assistance to schools."

The NYSED has extended the testing window for the computer based ELA test.