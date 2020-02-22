BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York celebrated Black History Month with empowerment workshops to educate people on various topics, from organizing for action to financial literacy.

It's free education through a free initiative called Communiversity.

"We try to cover as much as possible, so every second and fourth Saturday of the month we have about three classes a variety of topics taught by people right here in our own community," the Rev. Marc Pope said.

Communiversity is held at True Bethel Baptist Church to help people live better lives.

