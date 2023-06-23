Community survey asks about Jamestown Public Schools new mascot

The community can offer feedback and suggestions on the new mascot until June 30.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Public School District is getting community feedback as it begins the process of selecting a new mascot.

Earlier in June, the district released a survey for the community to provide their feedback and offer suggestions on the new mascot name.

“Recently the JHS Mascot Committee met to discuss the issue of the JHS Red Raiders nickname,” said Ben Drake, JHS athletic director. “This plan will allow us to meet the deadline set by the New York State Education Department.”

The survey will be open until June 30.

“As we transition to this new chapter in Jamestown High School’s history, we encourage the public — parents, community members, and alumni alike — to share their ideas for our mascot’s new name,” Drake said.

The plan states that in June, an open student forum will be conducted as well as a survey of students to get their opinions. New student members will be added to the committee in addition to surveying the community.

Over the next two months, follow-up meetings will be held to talk about the results of the forum and surveys to narrow down a list of possible names.