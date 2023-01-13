Students learn about Buffalo's social disparities through community service efforts

Students from Mount St. Mary Academy perform their annual service and justice workshop. This year is focused on Buffalo's East Side.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 200 students from Mount St. Mary Academy participated in their fourth annual Service and Justice workshops to learn about social injustices in Buffalo.

Students performed services toward East Buffalo after hearing about many social disparities from the May 14 Tops supermarket shooting.

Students get to choose from six different workshops to partake in. Some included giving back to those in need and diversity in communities.

"You can learn about it as much as you want, but you'll never understand it until you actually get into the community," Mount St. Mary's student Amanda Saber said.

The service and justice workshop is on its fourth year in a row for students to perform community service acts.